Taking Responsibility for Being An American

Every American has the responsibility of standing up for democracy from the grass roots level. If you approve of how America is functioning the past 12 months then there is no need to do anything different. However, f you are saddened by the economic disaster of the middle class and the mandates of our government that has become a corporate democracy that is compromising our right for free speech, right to congregate, freedom of the press, and our unwritten rights for medical freedom, then you should hear the call for action that demands we recover these precious rights immediately. Dr. Len and Francesco remind us of the seriousness of what has already happened to these sovereign rights and explore what is possible to recover the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution.