Solutions for Resisting Technocracy

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37761
James Corbett joins Vinny Eastwood of The Vinny Eastwood Show to discuss solutions for an increasingly technocratic world. From acts of resistance like culture jamming to building alternative currencies and self-sustaining communities in the peer-to-peer economy, don't miss this important discussion of what people can do to take their lives back into their own hands.