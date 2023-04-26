Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA TRUTH REPORTS - THE HARROWING STORY OF SHARON McLOUGHLIN 26TH APRIL 2023
Published Yesterday |

DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)

      TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN


DR. RIMA TRUTH REPORTS - THE HARROWING STORY OF SHARON McLOUGHLIN 26TH APRIL 2023

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.


https://davidicke.com/2022/01/04/just-a-theory-right-study-evidence-for-a-connection-between-coronavirus-disease-19-and-exposure-to-radiofrequency-radiation-from-wireless-communications-including-5g/

Sacha Stone & Sharon Mcloughlin EXPOSING GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RUN INSTITUTIONAL CHILD TRAFFICKING FOR PROFIT

SRA, ADRENOCHROME, HARVESTING & GENOCIDE by the Global Satanic CULT of Psychopathic, Freemason, Pedophiles & their minions throughout most Government Run Agencies eg. (daycares, schools, hospitals, doctors, psychiatric hospitals, social services, police, prosecutioners, judges, politicians, lawyers, tax office/IRS & many more!)

Part 1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGb07bA7x4GP/


Part 2.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jrely1sFocqj/


Part 3.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PadtnxxIvdaa/


Part 4.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2znReTuFcJe/


Patent Proving the jabbed are connected to the wireless technology and now AI HUMAN HYBRIDS


https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en



Keywords
depopulationgeorgia guidestonesworld orderdigital currencycoviddeath jabsrockerfellers

