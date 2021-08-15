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WATCH: Patriots Kick Antifa's Butt at “Choose Freedom” Rally in L.A. -- Protestor Stabbed • Reporter Beaten (2021-8-15)
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63 views • August 15, 2021
In front of City Hall in LA recall newsome crowd is counte.r demonstrated by many in black bloc, and the groups to begin to brawl. Antifa is heavily outnumbered as roof top Korean calls for those in bloc to be demasked. A conservative activist who calls himself Roof Korean can be seen in the footage demanding that the Antifa militants be unmasked.
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