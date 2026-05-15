China Trade War & Shortages 05/15/2026

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Today we learn that China has warned Trump on “Red Lines” before the Xi Talks. There is 4 red lines President Trump must not challenge during his meetings this week with President Xi Jinping. Furthermore, 3 new states might be added to the United States and finally we learn more about MedBeds and Wheat Shortages.
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00:00China’s Red Lines
10:43Trade
12:22New United America
15:21Medbeds
18:35Wheat Shortage