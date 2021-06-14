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COVID, Ivermectin, And The Crime Of The Century: Darkhorse Podcast With Pierre Kory & Bret Weinstein
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355 views • June 14, 2021
MIRRORED from Bret Weinstein | DarkHorse Podcast
On this very special live broadcast of the DarkHorse podcast, Dr. Bret Weinstein (Ph.D) and Dr. Pierre Kory (M.D.) will discuss the ongoing pandemic, the care of COVID-19 patients, and the incredible story of Ivermectin.
On this very special live broadcast of the DarkHorse podcast, Dr. Bret Weinstein (Ph.D) and Dr. Pierre Kory (M.D.) will discuss the ongoing pandemic, the care of COVID-19 patients, and the incredible story of Ivermectin.
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