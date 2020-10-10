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The Church of the Holy State - Worship Service! #PropagandaWatch
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39 views • October 10, 2020
VIDEO COURTESY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZJ...
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=26818
The very Reverend Statist Jim Corbett leads the Church of the Holy State in a Worship Service. In today's sermon, he exposes the greatest heresy of all: Statheism.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=26818
The very Reverend Statist Jim Corbett leads the Church of the Holy State in a Worship Service. In today's sermon, he exposes the greatest heresy of all: Statheism.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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