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EU Babylonian Beast Symbols?
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91 views • October 24, 2021
Does the European Union openly use pictures, statues, coins, and other symbols which may tie it in with the prophesied "Mystery Babylon the Great" that the Bible warns against? Where did the name Babylon come from? What about the Tower of Babel? Where did Europe get its name? Did a nymph ride a beast that was supposed to be the pagan god Zeus? Have we seen growth in the European project consistent with warnings in the Book of Daniel? Why does the flag of the EU have twelve stars? Are there ties to Marianism? Does the Bible warn people to come out of Babylon? Yet, do Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic prophecies actual look forward to 'New Babylon'? Is the time for the rise of this Babylon getting closer? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and points to various symbols being used in Europe.
A related written article is also available titled "" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/eu-has-babylonian-beast-symbols-and-plans-consistent-with-biblical-prophecies/
A related written article is also available titled "" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/eu-has-babylonian-beast-symbols-and-plans-consistent-with-biblical-prophecies/
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