President Vladimir Putin:

Do we want our kids to be imposed to the pervert values that lead to degradation and extinction?

Do we want them to impose this understanding that instead of males and females there is some genders?

And do we really want them to go through gender change operations? It is unacceptable to us because we have a future of our own which is different?

The Western elites they are working against all the communities, against the peoples of the Western countries as well. It is against everyone as well, they want to bring back the traditional values, traditional faith and it's like the religion upside down, looks like satanism!

