Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Part 1: Arrogance is the Mother of Ignorance: the Exclusion Game
31 views
channel image
GIUREH group int united rescue
Published Yesterday |

I worked every day for more than a month on this video, and the processing of putting almost 600 sequences together took 60 hours or two and half days, so that was quite a chunk all together. I hope, you all like my Christmas present to you all. I wish you, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1OCp... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWdw6... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb7cZ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L34m9... Code O2T Torture Lifting Out the Soul for a Satanic Ritu... : https://alive528.com/v/18010 FBI Gov pedophile symbols: https://img.4plebs.org/boards/pol/ima... Code O2T Torture Lifting Out the Soul for a Satanic Ritual in a Sacrifice to a Pharaonic Deity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAScG... Youth Elixir of Pharaoh's Vampire Aristocracy Masters of Alchemy Embryonic Cells: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17JXr... The Pharaohs are still Here and Rule: Full Military Honours for Ramses II by Presidential Guard https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dQTa... Ternopil Western Ukraine: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Ter... Russian women call on their husbands to bring ‘trophies’ from killed Ukrainians: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypq65... Russians are torturing Ukrainian prisoners under FSB oversight (18+): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjmvY... Brighteon Film Ukrainian Mothers: Ukraine Without Censorship Mostly raw footage. #War #Ukraine https://www.brighteon.com/1f7714d9-5f... For The Horus Matrix in Video: The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil: Part 1. NWO Nazi-Templars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-BFm... Channel ukraine_tbic: https://www.youtube.com/@ukraine_tbic... Back from the front: a British volunteer in Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCbD4... FeMale Alliance with Pharaoh's Authorities & BP British Petrol's Karen Agressions by French SheMales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQEV4... Karen: Western Women in Alliance with Pharaoh Order the Police in Universal Dictatorship in Progress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fQbX... BIENVENUE EN ALSACE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbOS4... The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil: Part 2. Occult Origins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8Z2U... On Brighteon: Title: Youtube deleted this video on the Pinklistkiller Mafia, their Crimes and their Alliance with Nazis https://www.brighteon.com/6b1e24af-49... Pandemic Babies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqAdA... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKSyd... https://www.brighteon.com/35b2f36d-e3... The Nobility World Wars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSG... Pharaoh's Templars fear White South Africans via Persecution of French Huguenot Dissident Nobility: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ek6l8...

Keywords
vladimir putinswiss bankscredit suisseukraine warsuisse secrets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket