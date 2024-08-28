BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10 Overlooked Founders Who Helped Shape the Constitution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
While names like Madison, Hamilton, and Washington often dominate discussions about the Constitution, many other Founders played vital roles in shaping it. In this episode, we're uncovering the contributions of ten often-overlooked figures who significantly influenced the Constitution - some you may know, and others that might surprise you. Get ready to discover the often-ignored stories of Founders like Wilson, Dickinson, Rutledge, Mason, Randolph, and more, whose contributions deserve our attention.

Path to Liberty: August 28, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fathersfounders10th amendmentframers
