Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ET Contact, Artemis Accords, Space Ark and “20 and back” SSP claims
channel image
High Hopes
3175 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
20 views
Published a day ago

Michael Salla, week in review


Apr 27, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 27, 2024


Topics

Tucker Carlson on UFOs causing serious brain injuries to individuals that get too close.

Slovenia just became the 39th country to sign the Artemis Accords

Russia’s Hidden World of SSPs, Psi-Corps and ET Alliances: Webinar Trailer

News update from Galactic Federation about recent events on the Moon and the Iran-Israel.

Video introduction to six courses that are part of the Exopolitics Certificate program for Summer 2024.

Another communication Ruezo Zanrico about suspicious Naval activity in Atlantic Ocean where a giant Space Ark lays submerged.

Jason Sands is a new whistleblower describing his participation in a 20 and back program

Former Snr Pentagon official releases insider info about an intact UFO recovered in Kingman Arizona in 1950

A Lifetime of ET Contacts, Paranormal Experiences & UFO Investigations: Interview with Robert Morningstar

Billy Carson publicly reveals his ET contact story displaying his powerful emotional reaction and the havoc it created in his family.

Shenzhou-18 [divine vessel] is China’s seventh crewed mission to the Tiangong space station and 13th human spaceflight mission.

Why did Russia veto a UN resolution preventing nuclear weapons in space?

Galileo Project uses its latest large grant to establish a third UAP observatory while ET and SSP experiencers continue to be ignored.

One Week to Go to Webinar, Russia’s SSP


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBVjKcBi4PI

Keywords
russiatucker carlsonchinamoonbrain injuriesufoswhistleblowerweek in reviewsspgalactic federationet contactatlantic oceansloveniaexopoliticscoursesspace arkmichael salla20 and backbilly carsongalileo projectartemis accordsrobert morningstariran-israelruezo zanricojason sands

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket