New York Government Cleanses Anti-Marxist Institutions, Leads to Fire, Police Job Losses

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10/29/2021 Gavin Wax: We are losing experienced professionals such as police officers and firefighters, that take years to train. This is a purge by any other name. The NYC government is trying to cleanse out the institutions of those that don’t agree with his Marxist politics.