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Alex in Athens - Ukraine Update - NYT Russian disinformation - Daniil Medvedev gets the Djokovic treatment at Wimbledon 3-18-2022
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202 views • March 18, 2022
Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find. https://theduran.locals.com/
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