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Earth's matriarchal rulers coven chief witch US president Hillary Clinton will start her nuclear war
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129 views • September 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). As soon as we real Christians exposed all the huge numbers of Asian-looking foreigners (some speak perfect Japanese) talking on their mobile phones with their bosses in the supermarkets, picking up boxes to ship back to their bosses, they all disappeared. However, there are entire shelves of storable dry food items missing in the supermarket, so from a criminal investigative deduction, they are now using their Japanese Satanist servants to buy up the food, possibly at late hours to prevent being seen by us real Christians who have the Holy Spirit and our allies. They seem to be storing up huge amounts of food in their Western feminist nations’ globalist elites’ mansions, in order to sell it at ten times the price to the Christian ministry business people who are selling emergency food to the Illuminati false doctrine “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AnitChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper people. These people only think about making money from tragedies to take advantage of people in need. These religious Christian emergency food business people may be planning to sell the food to the starving Tribulation Saint Christians in the FEMA Nazi holocaust camps for profit, who are on the FBI’s red list for extermination. All the people that QAnon outed as religious Christian patriots are on the FBI red list and are considered the Draco avatar Donald Trump’s “drain the swamp” people. The NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites now know who they are, and who the Donald Trump followers and QAnon followers are (the “swamp”). Since the Draco-Pleiadian hybrid lesbian mass rapist male demon spirit Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch coven head priestess genocidal psychopathic pedophile cannibal Hillary Clinton is now the president of the United States using the Joe Biden clone avatar body, Hillary Clinton can now have the pleasure of starting her long-awaited nuclear war and civil war and race war and gender war and class war, and destroy all the food crops in America, and bring in her Nibiru asteroids, and start Donald Trump’s “Nazi 4th Reich Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg” fake COVID-19 Coronavirus lie AI femtobot “black goo” t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination vaccine pandemic, and make all the little human girls who are under the age of puberty into her harem of human homo-sapiens specie child sex slave human meat livestock food. These religious Christian freak horde parents will be surprised to hear that Hillary Clinton raped and ate their Hansel & Gretel children, because they had believed their god QAnon’s story that Hillary Clinton and all the globalist elites were arrested and sent to GITMO and executed many years ago. That is why they all remained silent condoning Hillary Clinton and Katy Perry and all the feminists’ pedophile cannibal torture and rape of our human specie children, because they believe anything that their feminist gods and QAnon and Donald Trump and controlled oppositions tell them. They worship these feminist demon spirits as their gods. This is why they remove their women’s head coverings in subjugation to their Jezebel Lilith goddess, who is a killer of children and fetuses. The question you have to ask, if you are not totally brain-dead like the rest of the End Times generation sinful wicked dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace, is why are the pastors and the millions of religious Christian freak hordes, who claim to have the Holy Spirit and who claim to be the Bible’s “watchman on the wall” and who pay billions of dollar to their Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pastor celebrities, all silent about this and condoning Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war and civil war and race war and gender war and class war and zombie apocalypse.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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