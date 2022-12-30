InfoWars - The Committee of 300 - The Conspirators Hierarchy - The Interview with Dr. John Coleman - 6-02-2010

A caller from the December 29th 2022 Alex Jones Show brought up The Committee of 300 which made Alex recollect about the last interview he did from June 6th 2010 with Dr. John Coleman who wrote the 1991 book 'The Conspirators Hierarchy: The Committee of 300' on the true secret rulers of the world.
