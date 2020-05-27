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Christian Combaz - La dignité d'un Français vaut 135 euros en ce moment
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18 views • May 27, 2020
Import YT 13 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzM7k4Pvf6M
Chaîne YT Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Le gouvernement a choisi d'humilier les Français par des mesures absurdes comme la fermeture des parcs publics et des plages. Il leur inflige des amendes qui maintiennent la population dans une sujétion déraisonnable. Il n'est pas certain que le pays tolère longtemps d'être traité comme un camp de travail.
Chaîne YT Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Le gouvernement a choisi d'humilier les Français par des mesures absurdes comme la fermeture des parcs publics et des plages. Il leur inflige des amendes qui maintiennent la population dans une sujétion déraisonnable. Il n'est pas certain que le pays tolère longtemps d'être traité comme un camp de travail.
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