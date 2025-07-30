The Tax & Money Show Episode 70 with Kevin J Johnston - YOUR TAX QUESTIONS ANSWERED!

🎙 THE TAX AND MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 70

with Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s Number One Income Tax & Corporate Tax Expert

📺 Live Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time

Tune in at 👉 www.FreedomReport.ca

and stream on TikTok: www.TikTok.com/RealKevinJJohnston

and Instagram: www.Instagram.com/KevinJJohnstonForever

HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? FILL OUT THE FORM: www.KevinJJohnston.biz

This is another powerful edition of YOUR TAX QUESTIONS ANSWERED — where Kevin answers every single question live on air. From CEBA loan traps to HST disputes, you get real solutions that your accountant is too scared to talk about.

HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? FILL OUT THE FORM: www.KevinJJohnston.biz

You ask it — Kevin answers it. Live, raw, and unfiltered. With over 20 years of experience and over $42 million in tax reversals under his belt, Kevin J. Johnston doesn’t dodge questions — he obliterates the CRA’s lies with facts.

HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? FILL OUT THE FORM: www.KevinJJohnston.biz

Don't let misinformation or lazy accountants ruin your business. This episode is your chance to get answers, fix your filings, and eliminate corporate debt forever.

HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? FILL OUT THE FORM: www.KevinJJohnston.biz

#CanadaTax #CorporateTax #IncomeTax #FreedomReport #CRA #TaxTips #TaxRefund #CapitalGains #KevinJJohnston #CEBA #HST #GST #T2Return #StopCRA #SmallBusinessCanada #CanadianBusiness #TaxExpert #TaxHelp #TaxPlanning #DebtRelief

CanadaTax, CorporateTax, IncomeTax, FreedomReport, CRA, TaxTips, TaxRefund, CapitalGains, KevinJJohnston, CEBA, HST, GST, T2Return, StopCRA, SmallBusinessCanada, CanadianBusiness, TaxExpert, TaxHelp, TaxPlanning, DebtRelief