Mr. Miles Guo’s 2022 Seven Principles

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1/31/2022 Miles Guo’s Chinese New Year Live: Mr. Miles Guo proposed a new 7 Principles for 2022 on the live broadcast of the Chinese New Year of the Tiger, to share with all the fellow fighters of New Federal State of China