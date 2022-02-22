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Trudeau accuses Jewish MP of standing with nazi's
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11 views • February 22, 2022
Jimmy Dore, February 18, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appeared lost as he tries and fails to defuse the political crisis he faces from the protesting truckers who for weeks now have camped out in the capital, Ottawa. The latest example of his loss off control: telling a Jewish Member of Parliament expressing support for the truckers that she’s siding with Nazis.
Jimmy and The Dive host Jackson Hinkle ponder Trudeau’s hapless response to this challenge to his authority.
Jackson Hinkle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinkle
Jackson’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDivewithJacksonHinkle
Jimmy's website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appeared lost as he tries and fails to defuse the political crisis he faces from the protesting truckers who for weeks now have camped out in the capital, Ottawa. The latest example of his loss off control: telling a Jewish Member of Parliament expressing support for the truckers that she’s siding with Nazis.
Jimmy and The Dive host Jackson Hinkle ponder Trudeau’s hapless response to this challenge to his authority.
Jackson Hinkle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinkle
Jackson’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDivewithJacksonHinkle
Jimmy's website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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