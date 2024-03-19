Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Supreme Court Allows Texas To Enforce Controversial Immigration Law—For Now
The Supreme Court determined in a ruling that Texas can enforce a controversial law letting state and local law enforcement arrest people they believe entered the country illegally—delivering a blow to the Biden administration, which asked the Supreme Court to get involved earlier this month, arguing the state was acting beyond its authority.


READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mollyboh...

Keywords
texassupreme courtcontroversial immigration lawillegal criminal aliens

