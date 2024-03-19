Supreme Court Allows Texas To Enforce Controversial Immigration Law—For Now

The Supreme Court determined in a ruling that Texas can enforce a controversial law letting state and local law enforcement arrest people they believe entered the country illegally—delivering a blow to the Biden administration, which asked the Supreme Court to get involved earlier this month, arguing the state was acting beyond its authority.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mollyboh...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.