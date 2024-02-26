Zelensky had a Big Press Conference Freak Show Today - Small Big Lie on Number Ukrainian Soldiers that Died

As you might know, Zelensky had a big press conference today. It was a complete freak show even to their standards

Starting with the "best". Zelensky said in the entire war 31000 (thirty one thousand, you read it right) Ukrainian soldiers died.

Nobody questioned the plausibility of this, in a time Ukraine publicly complains of lacking personal and mobilization is affecting every aspect of the society. This is the root of such "over confidence", a complete lack of accountability due to both the western and the heavily censored local press not asking real questions.

He also came with an estimation of 180k dead Russians. The problem is the Ukrainian General Staff which proclaims almost 410k Russian losses between killed or wounded, or 258k dead russians in the last report where they reported deaths separately. Or even, the American intelligence guess of 300k dead soldiers. The numbers weren't rehearsed enough and he let cat out of the bag.

He said that Russians knew in advance about the counter offensive which hampered the plans. He ducked every question about the possibility of negotiations with triumphal predictions of victory, in one of them making a bad joke about Russia still using telegraphs for communication. Begged for western support as usual, saying aid must come within a month. If aid does not come, he said "Ukraine might lose 100, 50 meters, here and there.When an Italian journalist mentioned many people in Italy support Russia, Zelensky said that they must be "repressed" and Italy should "suspend their visas", not contemplating the possibility that the journalist was talking about Italian citizens.He arselicked American and Polish leaders in the hope that they unblock respectively aid and the borders. And finally, he said that in 2019 he met Putin in Paris willing to get a ceasefire in Donbass and respect for the terms of the Minsk agreement, and he did the same he did in his interview: weaseled and lied his way through.

It is a damn circus. This manure, produced by Zelensky and the journalists who refuse to actually do their job, is fed straight to the Ukrainian and Europe public. Nothing of it is questioned or analyzed and even the questions about negotiations are a step up on previous interviews where the possibility of anything other than total Ukrainian victory was accepted as realistic.

These guys are the ones who censor the distribution of Russian media in Europe because it is "biased" and "factually incorrect". We live in sinister times in this side of the world