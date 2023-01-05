OH, RUUUUUUUUUUUUUBY 🗳️👀⛓️⚖️

Source: https://gab.com/0331Online/posts/109635315290991683





Ruby Freeman: "And they was saying the count was low…BOOM under the table. Cut the zip ties to scan them so the number would go up, so that's how the number was created." 2/2





https://laptrinhx.com/news/gateway-pundit-identify-ruby-freeman-as-the-late-night-operative-pulling-out-suitcases-from-under-tables-RG4vrG3/





Source: https://laptrinhx.com/news/link/?l=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fruby-breaking-crooked-democrat-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified%2F





Cristina Laila reported on the explosive video that was revealed during the Georgia ballot counting at the State Farm Arena where crooked Democrats pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

As you can see from the trump team video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots.





That woman has now been identified.





Local 11 News covered the story from the State Farm Arena that a pipe had burst. You can see Ruby Freemen towards the end of her video.





(This later was proven to be complete fraud and an excuse to kick out the GOP election observers!)





Hat tip to Christina Diggins





Her name is Ruby Freeman.





And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.





Her T-shirt says “Lady Ruby” and her purse says, “LaRuby” which is her company.

This was not a very smart move.





Her company is called "LaRuby's Unique Treasures."





It's on her LinkedIn page!





Source: theduran.com





