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QUESTION IS WHAT WAS MAKING THE RAIN OFF THE COAST LINE? WAS IT AERIAL RAAF, BOATS NAVY??
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91 views • May 03, 2022
Weather warfare 101 caught red handed. Navy boats complicit in cloud seeding??? New type of weather modification never seen a storm held in one spot like this before exact replication of flood no.1. Northern nsw under attack again full crimes against humanity.. Question is what was making the rain off the coast line? Was it aerial RAAF, boats NAVY?? Or a something else 🔥✊🙏
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