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20M+ KIDS RESCUED! 2T$ ADRENOCHROME BIZ WW! ASCENSION IS HERE!
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209 views • September 25, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [25.09.21 11:00]
#Children
20M+ KIDS RESCUED! 2T$ ADRENOCHROME BIZ WW! ASCENSION IS HERE!
September 24, 2021
SARGE: MORE THAN 20 MILLION KIDS RESCUED! BIDEN-BORDER WAS A STING! KIDS IN DUMBS 50 MILES DEEP! MANY NATIONS IN THE FIGHT! BIGGER THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE! ASCENSION IS HERE!
SOURCE (https://rumble.com/vmxedb-20m-kids-rescued-2t-adrenochrome-biz-ww-ascension-is-here.html)
#Children
20M+ KIDS RESCUED! 2T$ ADRENOCHROME BIZ WW! ASCENSION IS HERE!
September 24, 2021
SARGE: MORE THAN 20 MILLION KIDS RESCUED! BIDEN-BORDER WAS A STING! KIDS IN DUMBS 50 MILES DEEP! MANY NATIONS IN THE FIGHT! BIGGER THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE! ASCENSION IS HERE!
SOURCE (https://rumble.com/vmxedb-20m-kids-rescued-2t-adrenochrome-biz-ww-ascension-is-here.html)
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