The Pathetic Journey of Amy Comey Backstabber
Published Yesterday

What do John Roberts and ACB have in common?  They are conservative Christians.  Are you starting to figure out that Christianity isn't saving us from anything.  In fact the evidence suggests it is doing the opposite of that.

Keywords
scotuschristianityanti-civilizationextinctionism

