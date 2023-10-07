Create New Account
Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel | Israeli tank on fire as Palestinians cross border in the south of the country
channel image
The Prisoner
8784 Subscribers
Shop now
281 views
Published Yesterday

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets towards Israel early on Saturday, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

An Israeli tank was set ablaze as Palestinian militants in Gaza carried out an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel. The Israeli military confirmed that an infiltration had occurred in several locations near the Gaza border. It has ordered residents to remain indoors.

Source - RT

Keywords
israelwargaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket