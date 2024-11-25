Aussie Cossack:

🇷🇺🗣 "Russians do not bluff. Putin has never bluffed. When he says something, he does it."

🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇷🇺 "Don't give your NATO missiles & pretend that they're being used by Ukrainians. Because they're not being used by Ukrainians. NATO missiles, British missiles, US missiles, French missiles, German missiles, which are launched at Russian territory, are used by instructors of those countries. It's false to claim that that's Ukraine doing that. It's not Ukraine."

🇷🇺🏭 "At the same time the particular plant, the factory, the strategic target of the strike was a Soviet era, a huge weapons factory. Yuzhmash it was called previously under the Soviet Union. one of the leading weapons factories."

🏭🇷🇺🚀 "Russia can take out these strategic factories, whatever's left of Ukraine's military industrial complex. Again thanks to the Soviet Union. who Ukraine criticises so much but is able to reap the benefits of everything the Soviet Union left behind."