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** CENSORED HEALTH SCIENCE ** - COVID Treatments - J.Rogan/Dr. P.McCullough - 14/Dec/2021
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667 views • December 16, 2021
** JOE ROGAN INTERVIEWS DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH **
** [FULL INTERVIEW] Dr. Peter McCullough on Joe Rogan Experience - Discuss COVID Vaccine & Treatments
- The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr. Peter McCullough – 15/Dec/2021
-Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0fWCCnXH5xJ/
** Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID Pandemic Was ‘Coordinated and Planned’ to Promote Mass Vaccination
- American Greatness, Debra Heine – 14/Dec/2021
- Article: https://amgreatness.com/2021/12/14/dr-peter-mccullough-covid-pandemic-was-coordinated-and-planned-to-promote-mass-vaccination/
-- Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough dropped some major truth bombs regarding the “coordinated and planned” COVID-19 pandemic during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast Monday.
Since the outset of the pandemic, McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster, and has been a very vocal proponent of early intervention to treat COVID patients. His influential paper, “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection,” was published in August of 2020.
He explained to Rogan that there was a concerted effort among health officials to suppress protocols for early COVID treatment in order to make people more willing to take the risky, experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
McCullough said that he testified in the U.S. Senate in November of 2020 that 50 percent of the 250,000 COVID deaths thus far could have been prevented had the medical establishment not suppressed early treatments like Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Four months later, the doctor testified that multiple studies had showed that the vast majority of lives could have been saved by early treatment.
“I testified on March 10, 2021 in the Texas Senate—in sworn testimony—I upped that to 85 percent of the deaths could have been avoided,” he said. “We had three different areas showing early, multi-drug therapies as an outpatient works substantially, and we’ve had a giant loss of life—a GIANT number—millions and millions of deaths and unnecessary hospitalizations.”
The doctor shared with Rogan his alarming and dystopian view of what is going on.
“It seems to me we had an intentional, very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization and death, and it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for, and promote mass vaccination,” he explained.
Rogan asked the doc “So you believe this was a premeditated thing they were doing. They realized that in order to get people enthusiastic about taking this vaccine, the best way to do that was to not have a protocol for treatment?”
McCullough pointed out that there are now three heavily researched books that lay out how a power-mad cabal of globalist oligarchs, and Big Pharma coordinated and planned the pandemic: COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next by Dr. Pamela Popper, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, by legendary psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife Ginger Breggin, and The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The doctor said these books are essential reading “if you want to find the evidence that Moderna was working on the vaccine before the virus ever emanated out of the lab, if you want to find the collusions, and the operations between the Gates Foundation and [global vaccine alliances] GAVI and Cepi and Pfizer and Moderna, and the vaccine manufacturers, and the Wuhan lab, and the National Institutes of Health and Ralph Baric, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and how all this was organized.”
Baric is the lead “gain-of-function” researcher at the University of North Carolina, and “a collaborator and instructor for the Chinese Communists at the Wuhan Institute” according to Breggin.
Their joint efforts led to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. Baric’s research, well-funded by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases (NIAID) and by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), defines the future planned for us by the global predators.
McCullough went on to note that Johns Hopkins held a planning seminar called the SPARS Pandemic in 2017 that greatly resembles what actually happened with the pandemic in 2020. “They had a symposium, people showed up, they wrote up their symposium findings, they published this, it says it’s going to be a Coronavirus. It’s going to be related to MERS and SARS. It’s going to come over here to the United States. It’s going to shut down cities and frighten people,” he said.
The doctor also pointed out that the planners predicted that there would be “confusion” regarding drug treatments [hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin] and would utilize that confusion “to railroad the population into mass vaccination.”
-- Cont’d --
** [FULL INTERVIEW] Dr. Peter McCullough on Joe Rogan Experience - Discuss COVID Vaccine & Treatments
- The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr. Peter McCullough – 15/Dec/2021
-Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0fWCCnXH5xJ/
** Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID Pandemic Was ‘Coordinated and Planned’ to Promote Mass Vaccination
- American Greatness, Debra Heine – 14/Dec/2021
- Article: https://amgreatness.com/2021/12/14/dr-peter-mccullough-covid-pandemic-was-coordinated-and-planned-to-promote-mass-vaccination/
-- Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough dropped some major truth bombs regarding the “coordinated and planned” COVID-19 pandemic during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast Monday.
Since the outset of the pandemic, McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster, and has been a very vocal proponent of early intervention to treat COVID patients. His influential paper, “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection,” was published in August of 2020.
He explained to Rogan that there was a concerted effort among health officials to suppress protocols for early COVID treatment in order to make people more willing to take the risky, experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
McCullough said that he testified in the U.S. Senate in November of 2020 that 50 percent of the 250,000 COVID deaths thus far could have been prevented had the medical establishment not suppressed early treatments like Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Four months later, the doctor testified that multiple studies had showed that the vast majority of lives could have been saved by early treatment.
“I testified on March 10, 2021 in the Texas Senate—in sworn testimony—I upped that to 85 percent of the deaths could have been avoided,” he said. “We had three different areas showing early, multi-drug therapies as an outpatient works substantially, and we’ve had a giant loss of life—a GIANT number—millions and millions of deaths and unnecessary hospitalizations.”
The doctor shared with Rogan his alarming and dystopian view of what is going on.
“It seems to me we had an intentional, very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization and death, and it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for, and promote mass vaccination,” he explained.
Rogan asked the doc “So you believe this was a premeditated thing they were doing. They realized that in order to get people enthusiastic about taking this vaccine, the best way to do that was to not have a protocol for treatment?”
McCullough pointed out that there are now three heavily researched books that lay out how a power-mad cabal of globalist oligarchs, and Big Pharma coordinated and planned the pandemic: COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next by Dr. Pamela Popper, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, by legendary psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife Ginger Breggin, and The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The doctor said these books are essential reading “if you want to find the evidence that Moderna was working on the vaccine before the virus ever emanated out of the lab, if you want to find the collusions, and the operations between the Gates Foundation and [global vaccine alliances] GAVI and Cepi and Pfizer and Moderna, and the vaccine manufacturers, and the Wuhan lab, and the National Institutes of Health and Ralph Baric, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and how all this was organized.”
Baric is the lead “gain-of-function” researcher at the University of North Carolina, and “a collaborator and instructor for the Chinese Communists at the Wuhan Institute” according to Breggin.
Their joint efforts led to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. Baric’s research, well-funded by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases (NIAID) and by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), defines the future planned for us by the global predators.
McCullough went on to note that Johns Hopkins held a planning seminar called the SPARS Pandemic in 2017 that greatly resembles what actually happened with the pandemic in 2020. “They had a symposium, people showed up, they wrote up their symposium findings, they published this, it says it’s going to be a Coronavirus. It’s going to be related to MERS and SARS. It’s going to come over here to the United States. It’s going to shut down cities and frighten people,” he said.
The doctor also pointed out that the planners predicted that there would be “confusion” regarding drug treatments [hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin] and would utilize that confusion “to railroad the population into mass vaccination.”
-- Cont’d --
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