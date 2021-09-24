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Dr. Jane Ruby - To the COVID Jabbed, “You ARE the Experiment”
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82 views • September 24, 2021
Dr. Ruby was interviewed on The Sons of Liberty show. Below is the link to the documentation she cites that proves that everyone injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 clot shot is taking part in an experimental human drug trial. There is a huge range of doses being given depending on which control group a particular test subject is in. A certain percentage of test subjects (the lucky ones) are in various placebo groups and probably being injected with saline solution:
Pfizer Protocol for COVID-19 Clot Shot: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=NCT04368728&;draw=2&rank=1
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/vmv251-dr.-jane-ruby-how-much-more-information-do-we-need-before-we-stop-this-geno.html
http://drjaneruby.com/
Pfizer Protocol for COVID-19 Clot Shot: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=NCT04368728&;draw=2&rank=1
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/vmv251-dr.-jane-ruby-how-much-more-information-do-we-need-before-we-stop-this-geno.html
http://drjaneruby.com/
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