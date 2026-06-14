Can Talking to Police Without a Lawyer Hurt Your Defence?

Speaking to police without legal advice can create serious risks in a criminal case. Even if you are trying to be helpful, your words may later be used as evidence, create inconsistencies, or affect your defence strategy.

In this video, Everstone Law explains why the right to silence and right to counsel matter, what to do if police contact you, and why you should speak with a defence lawyer before giving a statement.

If police want to question you in Mississauga or Peel Region, contact Everstone Law before speaking to police.