2 phone calls to: State of Arizona MDV Constituent Services

Do many of the corporate-contract Service Providing "government Agents" actually do the job THEY are hired to do? Does this Office holder perform a function other than making it look good like something is being accomplished? A government Shut-down should prove that a substantial percentage of employees are not needed, and only tax the population additionally.

Some Offices have a 'gate keeper' who filters inquires away from the higher Officials that are supposed to be responsible to performing the services THEY are hired to do!

3rd Notice for Remedy for non-Resident aliens [to the incorporated STATE Forum] (to be read & understood in conjunction with Notices > 1st of Oct 19th & 2nd of Oct 31st)

(in part:)

I write again as this is so important as it is directly connected to the US Inc. bankruptcy---i.e., Shut-down. .. Because identity confusion reigns & this Remedy would help clear it. Believe it or not!

As the People's elected Arizona Marshal @ Arms, one of The Federation of American, I Am authorized to order your [Motor Vehicle] Division to issue forth a remedy for Recorded sovereign Nationals & State Citizens to have issued by your Office a 'Regulation Z exempt' plate for their car or truck [as a non-commercial private mover], in order to keep-the-peace.

I realize your Division, much like the many other subdivisions of the hired Service Providers, are not used to dealing with such Big Picture issues such as this which has major ramifications down the line. As a positive Birthright peacekeeper, I do not use bullets @ my hip or missiles to perform my duties. I use words, as this is what positive Birthright men & women have always used---this is what gave us civilization, much like 'free of tariff-tax trade' has given us civilization! The MVD is the hallmark of this Act regarding commercial "transportation"-ONE-WORLD-ORDER vs non-commercial 'trade' (Both of which means getting food to those in need so they may eat!).

A breakdown or Log Jam of free-[non-Greater ONE-WORLD-GRID 3rd Party commerce] trade is what has caused The interNational BANKRUPTCY (in Commercial debt-CREATION).





Too many in the positions of Authority have claimed "We are not the one to do something." This may be the poor result of democratic beliefs where no one holds a claimed position of accountability=responsibility to do what is necessary to break-loose a Log-Jam-in-the-River. What we have here is ONE BIG LOG JAM of debt held 'on the Wards-of-the-STATE' & therefore a long 'government shut-down.' (Your Division must realize THEY are amongst said WARDs! You must not falsely-claim "You are not a sub-division of said!"===That there is no trickle-down.)

You cannot any longer depend on THAT STATE===the privately owned western Central Banksters=to keep up their fraudulent Ponzi Scheme. (Does Lauri Lane, owner** of COUNTY OF PINAL, still even exist? Does she even matter really? Except, does 'she'/one like her hold your legal pledge*1/Oath of Office/insurance Bond?) Too many interNationally have awakened to IT & have already formed a competitive nuclear-strong multi-National Alliance!

I inform you: Your Division is the one to Act on this remedy I write of in the past 2 Notices to your Department. This is because you are The chief in putting forth Transportation Codes that police & enforcers listen to/up hold. (Police Officers look to their monitor for a MDV record, not a Judge's Order or Legislation.) The military is ultimately responsible for this, but they are in a current "down-Time" process of realizing "He who pays you a mercenary salary gives you The Orders." (There is ongoing work being accomplished that THEY will soon be paid in American Federation Dollars*. But do not wait on this.) The MDV is the civilian equivalent, so do your duty!

There is absolutely no reason why you should not act on your own accord & authority according to this remedy I have brought forth now that I have Noticed your Division.

This is a Timely matter that must be dealt with (via 'motoring Safety' issues) as PERSONS (WARDs of the corporate STATE) will begin to starve or actively rebel [more so] or NOT!

By simply following my order-authority to remedy, you are merely following the order of-the-People, not some dead corporate entity=Lauri Lane-like having been "Shut-down."

Any emergency due to a 'Shut-down' is especially your Division's responsibility & duty to remedy: As you are the one long-having 'control of' commercial [-debtor-] 3rd-Party transportation issues! We sovereigns should also be able ['Z' exempt] to bring food & goods to those in-want when it involves only a 2-Party non-commercial supply-chain trade and not be accosted by "policing-soliciting private-highwaymen authorities!"

Duncan Phelps(c) People's elected Arizona Assembly Marshal @ Arms

#5601 http://annavonreitz.com/statusreport13325.pdf Two governments: the American Government is functioning again and the other is The United States Government- a hired corporation.