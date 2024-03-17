Video from Palestinian Islamic Jihad - Mobilization Agency - Lebanon

Palestinian Islamic Jihad - Mobilization Agency - Lebanon:
—
May Allah accept
your fasting.. your struggle..
your patience.. and your steadfastness..
The anthem:
"Following the Prophet's path ﷺ .. We prepare an army."
Mobilization Agency - Lebanon
Ramadan of Resistance
—
0:36 - PIJ founder, martyr Fathi Shaqaqi : "The role of the resistance fighters today in Palestine and Lebanon is the prevent the stability of 'israel' at any cost."
1:06 - Photos of martyred Saraya Al-Quds fighters from the Lebanese and Syrian arenas are displayed.
1:21 - PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh: "We will go to fighting as we go to pray."
1:57 - Saraya Al-Quds spokesman Abu Hamza : "We have defeated you in the core of your entity. What did you think of us? You came to us on your own feet. By Allah, we have prepared men who love fighting for the sake of Allah as much as you love life, so welcome to the abyss of hell."
