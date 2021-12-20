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COVID Hysteria, Mass Formation, and the Worldview
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20 views • December 20, 2021
Video on COVID Hysteria, arguing against the Mass Formation theory proposed by Mattias Desmet and in favor of the powerful role of the worldview. All or the vast majority of people often cannot process, will not accept, and reject data and evidence, even many personal experiences perceived to conflict with their worldview. A change of worldview usually is produced only by sustained, repeated powerful, usually negative experiences over a long period of time, at least six months and often years. Thus, we must focus on repeated negative personal experiences during the COVID pandemic that contradict the mainstream COVID narrative to get people to think more clearly about the situation. Several examples of common negative experiences that contradict the mainstream narrative are listed at the end of the video.
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