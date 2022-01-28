© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
500 subscribers
David powerfully explains how evil works. He divulges to the crowd new information in the form of evidence showing that this was an American-made bio-weapon, created at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, funded by NIH (Anthony Fauci). This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a criminal conspiracy for domestic terrorism. It is a criminal conspiracy for premeditated homicide and murder. The game is played out by the evil ones, i.e., The Americans say it is the China virus, the Chinese say it came from America. Both were correct. So they lied to us (or misled us) by telling the truth. In so doing, everyone spent a lot of time playing on one side or the other of the argument China and America created. A separation and a distraction from looking for the truth. This is how evil plays the game. In this presentation Dr. David Martin shows how it all this works.
Original video: https://rumble.com/vsw1nj-dr.-martin-part-2-a-specific-plan-to-stop-the-covid-19-pandemic-great-reset.html
References:
Break the lie with their evidence:
Paper Title: "SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence", March 15, 2016, published during the Gain of Function (GoF) Moratorium. Scroll to the last two sections of the paper, under 'Biosafety and Biosecurity'.
The first line says: "Reported studies were initiated AFTER the University of North Carolina Institutional Biosafety Committee approved the experimental protocol: project title: Generating infectious clones [GoF] of Bat SARS-like CoVs; lab safety plan ID: 20145741; schedule G ID: 12279." Be sure to click "all authors" and notice the last author, Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina.
Line 4 says: "These studies were initiated before the US Government Deliberative Process Research Funding Pause [moritorium] on Selected Gain of Function Research Involving Influenza, MERS, and SARS Viruses (www.phe.gov/s3/dualuse/Documents/gain-of-function.pdf), and the current paper has been reviewed by the funding agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Continuation of these studies has been requested and approved by the NIH." Remember, Fauci swore to Congress that he never funded any GoF research, yet he approved this paper's GoF research during a moritorium on GoF.
In the last section under Acknowledgments, line 5 says: "HUMAN airway epithelial cell cultures were supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease under Award NIH DK065988 (to S.H.R.). Support for the generation of the mice expressing human ACE2 was provided by NIH Grants AI076159 and AI079521 (to A.C.S.)." (emphasis is mine)
Link to Paper: https://www.pnas.org/content/113/11/3048
My Website: http://www.keyholejourney.com