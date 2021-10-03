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YOU NEED TO BE VERY CAREFUL TO WATCH OUT FOR SNAKES WHILE PLAYING GOLF.
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200 views • October 03, 2021
Oh my . . . . ewwww I really hate snakes! . . . . this could very well have gone bad . . . but thankfully it did not . . . I am sure that man didn't think he could move so fast . .
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