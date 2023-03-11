Forces of PMC "Wagner" broke into the huge industrial zone AZOM in Bakhmut - says the militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"The Russians entered the industrial complex, we are trying to knock them out, they have entrenched themselves at night, we are trying to storm their positions," says the Nazi.
As reported, the assault groups entered the Artyomovsk Metal Processing Plant from the north and began moving deep into the territory of a huge enterprise with dense industrial buildings and a network of underground utilities that go underground up to a dozen floors.
