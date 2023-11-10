Time in a tapestry...

🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
PLAYLISTS: Youtube
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
👑 KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR ⌛️PREPARE NOW!!!
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbmitjHjE9md8SksGH_N-CP
🌳KJB living word 🕊Please watch
why other modern bibles are corrupted
https://youtu.be/avG0piVeYiQ
MUST WATCH !!! 🔴Gotthard tunnel & CERN
https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/
📜 PROPHECY CERN
https://youtu.be/RuxP3Jtnw3c
YouTube daily AWAKENING LINKS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
☄️Destroyer system/planetX/chemtrails:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw
Mudfossil University 🔭 Untold History:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp
🙏🏻Special letter for the hard to reach
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8mjvwECgpwHOExjdm9kUjZ6b0U/view?resourcekey=0-8Yk_kLp2NXDCdC7VvCVI-Q
7π • π^7
“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”
Luke 8:17
PLATFORMS:
GO TO PLAYLISTS on Youtube:
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Youtube spirituality:
https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM
Youtube Independent Gazette:
https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM
UGETube Archive:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps
🎙find your podcast links here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta
📻 Instead of news propaganda listen here
Mae Brussell 1922-1988 / audio archives:
http://maebrussell.com/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.