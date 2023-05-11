https://gettr.com/post/p2gq9ow2b1a
5/10/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: The CCP's 3F plan has crossed the border into the United States! Mr. Miles Guo has already sounded the alarm in 2017! Both fentanyl and the CCP virus are part of the CCP’s 3F plan.
#3Fplan #Fentanyl #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/10/2023【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】妮可：中共的3F计划穿越边境到达了美国! 对此，郭文贵先生于2017年就已经敲响了警钟！芬太尼和中共病毒都是中共3F计划其中的一部分。
#3F计划 #芬太尼 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
