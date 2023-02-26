Assault on Medical Freedom - with Joe Lisa

Featuring an exclusive interview with Joe Lisa. As a private investigator, Joe was hired by an organization to infiltrate the offices of the American Medical Association (AMA) in order to discover if there was a plan to discredit certain health practices. He describes how he managed to gain access to the most secret files of the AMA offices in Chicago. Joe Lisa provides first-hand evidence of a conspiracy to stamp out natural health therapies. His book, published in 1994 by Hampton Roads Publishing company and titled, The Assault on Medical Freedom, is now only available through select second-hand bookstores. Ed Griffin, founder of Freedom Force International and Tim Bolen, author of the enews “Millions of Health Freedom Fighters,” are also featured to share the evidence they’ve uncovered.

