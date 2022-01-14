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Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception The Secret War Against Germania, (Trailer) [14.01.2022]
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83 views • January 14, 2022
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
Coming soon! We are working on Part 4 of our "Stolen History" Series. In the meantime we will publish this video about the Secret War against Germania, which is based on previous work we did before starting the series. That's why we have decided to publish it separately and not as part of the main series.
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
--
https://www.youtube.com/c/StolenHistory2/about
The official channel for the documentary series "Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception". A collaboration between stolenhistory.net, DieZuversicht and Bart van der Zwaan.
https://youtube.com/stolenhistory
https://stolenhistory.net/
--
2 views Jan 14, 2022
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HLE_MLQjMK0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
Coming soon! We are working on Part 4 of our "Stolen History" Series. In the meantime we will publish this video about the Secret War against Germania, which is based on previous work we did before starting the series. That's why we have decided to publish it separately and not as part of the main series.
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
--
https://www.youtube.com/c/StolenHistory2/about
The official channel for the documentary series "Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception". A collaboration between stolenhistory.net, DieZuversicht and Bart van der Zwaan.
https://youtube.com/stolenhistory
https://stolenhistory.net/
--
2 views Jan 14, 2022
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HLE_MLQjMK0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
Keywords
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