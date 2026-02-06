BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 82: The Man of God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
7 views • 2 days ago

Ezra’s parents must have been godly people because their son loved the Lord. He was raised in captivity and wanted to become a priest so he could travel to Jerusalem to re-establish the rabbinical system and restore the Torah teaching to the people.

King Artaxerxes I commissioned Ezra to aid in the rebuilding of the temple and set up the justice system in Judea. To that end, the king sent a dispatch with him that served as a letter of authority and a letter of credit. This took place before Artaxerxes issued a moratorium on rebuilding the temple.

Ezra stopped the small caravan to fast and ask God for protection because their group carried a lot of gold and silver for the temple. They didn’t take any of the king’s soldiers for protection, trusting that God would see them through unmolested and that is exactly what happened. Ezra was a godly man and the remnant that returned was blessed to have him as their leader.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1877.pdf

RLJ-1877 -- SEPTEMBER 11, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


justice systemgodjerusalemtempleezraremnantjudeagodlyrebuildingtorah teachingrabbinical systemking artaxerxes
