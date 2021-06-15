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THE HORRIFIC VACCINE SCANDAL & the vital info everyone needs to know (MIRRORED)
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2357 views • June 15, 2021
THE HORRIFIC VACCINE SCANDAL & the vital info everyone needs to know (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3b250d09-1a53-4687-a454-9dd307d4290a
This educational video exposes the blatant vaccine propaganda so relentlessly pushed by the deep-state psychopaths and their corporate owned fake news media PUPPETS, so willing and able to control and brainwash the public into depopulating themselves under the disguise of a fake pandemic health crisis.
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Mirrored - Failure Of Fear
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3b250d09-1a53-4687-a454-9dd307d4290a
This educational video exposes the blatant vaccine propaganda so relentlessly pushed by the deep-state psychopaths and their corporate owned fake news media PUPPETS, so willing and able to control and brainwash the public into depopulating themselves under the disguise of a fake pandemic health crisis.
Music-Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Mirrored - Failure Of Fear
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