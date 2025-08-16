BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Florida in infrared -- MIND BLOWING PROOF...!!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5173 followers
3
275 views • 1 day ago

Spectacular imagery of Florida in 950nm infrared from a Ft Lauderdale to DFW flight, on a clear day.


Captured with a Sony FDR-AX53 camcorder and 950nm IR long pass filter.


My analysis is a quick flat surface analysis, I left the round surface as an exercise, it is more complex. If you do it correctly you will note that values do fit, yet I've noticed distant targets do contradict it, as if they have been "stretched" into the scenery from behind the curve. Such is the strangeness of the flat earth phenomena.


My equation for the look down angle based on globe model is Angle = atan( (h/R + 1 - cos(th)) / sin(th) ) If we use the lake george and coast as a reference, refraction has already affected the measurements, so it is best to use a reference at steeper angles.


Hope you enjoy the video, just let your eyes do the believing!


-JT


J Tolan

Shared from and subscribe to:

https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos

Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
