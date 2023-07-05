Has Police Brutality Changed Much Since The 50’s…

There once were a time where citizens could walk in society without the worry of harassment

The definition of racial profile is of the following;

the practice by the police of thinking that people of a

particular race or colour will behave in a particular way, especially that they will commit crimes.





Police brutality is the excessive and unwarranted use of force by law enforcement against an individual or a group. It is an extreme form of police misconduct and is a civil rights violation. Police brutality includes, but is not limited to, asphyxiation, beatings, shootings, improper takedowns, and unwarranted use of tasers.





WHY IS POLICE BRUTALITY A HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE?

At its worst, unlawful use of force by police can result in people being deprived of their right to life. If police force is unnecessary or excessive, it may also amount to torture or other ill-treatment.

In 2019 police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, killed 1,810 people – an average of five per day

In 2019, Kenyan police killed 122 people

Between October 2019 and January 2020, police in Iraq killed around 600 protesters

Between 2015 and 2018, over 500 people were fatally shot by the police in Jamaica, and over 300 shot and injured

Around 1000 people are killed by police in the USA every year.





ACCOUNTABILITY

Nobody is above the law – especially those who have a duty to uphold it. All cases of police use of lethal force should be subject to a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation and if the evidence indicates that the killing was unlawful, the police officer responsible should be criminally prosecuted.

Some of the key recommendations are:

The power of the police to resort to the use of force and firearms must be adequately regulated by law

The “protect-life” principle must be enshrined in law – lethal force may only be used for protecting against an imminent threat of brutal incidents.

In this episode is to make the community aware of such situations we are not allowed.

Lets discuss these sensitive matters a see how things have changed obviously for the worse and if they can be rectified















