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The Hand of God Is Upon America Now
The Hearts Center Community
The Hearts Center Community
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30 views • January 22, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - El Morya Khan speaks on current events and the Will of God through David Christopher Lewis. He says that the hand of God is upon America, initiates, divine leaders, and those who fulfill a divinely ordered life within the love of God. Those who are righteous earn the divine rewards of spirit. Those who are unrighteous will earn their just deserts in this or another life. El Morya's words are a call to divine arms, using spiritual light and energy for the manifesting of God's will in America and the world.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.

Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.

.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸

I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d

S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh

CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx

M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org

S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw

L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh

N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!

P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve

F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n

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www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
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godspiritualityprophesyjusticeel morya
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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