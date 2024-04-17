⚡️⚡️⚡️The Appeal of Russell 'Texas' Bentley's Comrade in Arms Vasily, call sign 'Tyorkin' - Now ENG Translated Video

Here were his typed written words posted at Russell's channel with this video, before the video was translated:

Everyone who knows and recognizes me in this video, please support me. And a lot of people know me. My appeal to those people who detained him. Guys, if you exceeded your authority and badly damaged (him), this is war, he himself fought more than one war. Everybody understands that. There will be no hard feelings towards anyone. So I ask you to please let the man go home, as he is not the last man. A lot of serious people have turned on him. And if God forbid something unrepeatable happens to him, you will never be forgiven, you will be searched and pursued always. And so we all understand - war, overreacted, all sorts of things happen, it's nothing terrible. I've been on the front for 10 years, I've seen all sorts of things. And so has he.

Second. If he was detained in connection with his occupation, then his occupation is absolutely transparent, it is posted on Telegram. In many videos, in reports made about him and with his participation about what is happening in Donbas, about shelling, hitting places where people who have nothing to do with the front live, that is, they are absolutely civilian people. He's covering it. I understand that during hostilities there is always a propaganda department, which exists in the special services. And it is right that it works, it should work. Therefore, if his detention is related to this, a big request to the guys from these authorities is to inform his closest person under the obligation, under the signature of non-disclosure, so that she could sleep peacefully, realising that everything is all right with him. Then check what you want, he is an honest and honourable man and there is nothing behind him. He had no access to any state secrets, he had been in the trenches with us all his life as an infantryman.

I'll summarize my conversation. I have known this man for many years, I know him from a great side, I know the kindness of his heart and gracious character. A big request to those who are conducting this investigation or are involved in one way or another in the disappearance of this man to assist in his speedy return home. To those who through the Internet will see this video and will make fun in the sense that he, say, got what he had to get, to our fifth column "faggots-2" - shut your mouth, and we will get to you sooner or later, no one laughs at your corpses, we just bury them. I have everything. All those who recognise me: Strength and honour.

