Iain Davis speaks in London at the Mass Non-Compliance Protest against Digital ID

Iain Davis—researcher, journalist, and author of The Technocratic Dark State—delivers a speech that is informative, powerful, fact-filled, and solution-focused. You need to know the truth about digital ID—its roots, who’s behind it, and why saying no matters. Watch, listen, share, and follow Iain. I honestly cannot implore you enough to do so! Share these messages far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow. Thank you to Phil Wiseman
for braving the cold—and the crowd—to capture this powerful speech. As ever, documenting history as it unfolds.