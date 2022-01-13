MAY PREVENT VIRUS REPLICATION****PINE NEEDLE BENEFITS DURING COVID PLANDEMIC*****

When purchasing pine needles make sure they are 100% all natural organic and have NOT been sprayed upon by chemicals (chem-trails) etc., They are still some pine trees out there that has not been tainted. Above all pray for the Spirit of Christ to guide you in all things. If you do not know Christ Yashaya and encourage you to turn to him, "Repent" of your sins, be baptized and filled with his holy spirit. Acts 2:38.

Please do watch the video on this platform called "The True Name of God and Christ" to understand why we call Christ by his Hebrew name 'Yashaya' which means "My Saviour". Blessings:)))