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【Ukraine Rescue】03/31/2022 New Federal State of China fellow fighter Xiao Xiao Su: A western lady I met on set of NFSC Ukraine Rescue Operation told him how much she loves Chinese food and Chinese landscape. In response, I told her that she would be able to freely visit Beijing after the year 2025, because we believe the CCP would cease to exist by then.